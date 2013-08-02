Ecigr. Publishes Their Review of the SkyCig Electronic Cigarette

Glasgow, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Electronic cigarette review website, ecigr. has recently published their SkyCig review giving the e-cig company a rating of 4.1 out of 5.0. For the less informed, electronic cigarettes were developed in 2000 as an alternative to tobacco cigarettes. E-cigarettes soon after experienced an explosion in sales and users worldwide. The once fledgling number of e-cig users is now over 1.3 million in the UK alone, sources say. SkyCig Electronic Cigarettes is one of many electronic cigarette companies hoping to corner their share of the rapidly growing electronic cigarette market.



According to the Sky Cig review , SkyCig offers a single electronic cigarette starter kit at a manufacturer price of £49.99. The SkyCig Freedom starter includes a portable charge case, USB charge cable, Mains adapter, 2 rechargeable lithium ion battery as well as 5 different cartridge refills. ecigr. explores the Freedom Starter Kit offered by SkyCig in depth mentioning the quality and thoughts on each subjective to primary contributing writer, Alexis Carson experience. Carson described the included personal charge case as an elegant black case with a premium feel.



A total of three different nicotine strengths are currently available from SkyCig and include 18mg, 12mg and 6mg. These are named bold, regular and light, respectively. Users are given the option between seven different cartomizer flavors: Classic Tobacco, Tobacco Gold, Crown Tobacco, Crown Menthol, Vanilla, Cherry, and Cinnamon. Carson mentions that the flavours offered for the Freedom Starter are restricted to the first four mentioned above. She mentioned that although the flavours offered by SkyCig electronic cigarette are pleasant, the subpar battery life and long charge time leave a lot to be desired.



About ecigr

Alexis Carson is the founder and primary contributing writer for the newly launched electronic cigarette review webpage, ecigr. The page focuses on electronic cigarette reviews based on their reviewers’ experiences. Carson hopes that her webpage will better inform new and seasoned electronic cigarette users on what each company has to offer.



