Ecigr. Releases Their Review on E-Lites Electronic Cigarettes

Glasgow, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- If you haven’t heard about E-Lites Electronic Cigarettes it’s likely that you don’t watch much television. The e-cigarette company’s television commercial featuring a dancing baby has made them a brand to remember. Advertisements aside, E-Lites is currently one of the largest electronic cigarette companies in the UK with reportedly over 600,000 users. ecigr.’s primary contributing writer and founder, Alexis Carson, explores what E-Lites has to offer in the way of their product’s features, reliability, warranties and accessories.



According to Carson’s review, E-Lites was founded in 2008 and is currently based out of Bromsgrove, Worcestshire. The E-Lites review introduces E-Lites Electronic Cigarettes then specifically explores their E-Pro 4 E-Cig Starter Kit. In the design section, Carson mentions the 100mm length of the e-cig device and nice aesthetic touches that provide for a premium appearance. The Flavour and Vaping heading explains the laundry list of flavours currently offered by E-Lites. The more unorthodox of which would be mocha, misty and cherry. Carson’s explanation of the technical features on the E-Pro 4 describes cartomisers with providing 140 drags consistently. The review also briefly goes into the warranty policies of E-Lites products, which vary depending on the product.



Electronic Cigarettes have become increasingly popular over the past few years, making it a thriving market for new comers. The E Lites eCig was one of the first large electronic cigarette companies in the UK and continues to grow along with the industry as a whole.



About ecigr.

ecigr. was launched in 2013 by former tobacco cigarette smoker, Alexis Carson. Alexis gave up traditional cigarettes after trying electronic cigarettes for the first time. She soon realized the need for an objective review website to help e-cig users find the right device to suit their own personal needs. She hopes that her website will grow into a community of electronic cigarette vapers and encourages readers to contact her with any questions. For more E lites reviews and other electronic cigarette brand reviews, visit ecigr.co.uk.



Alexis Carson

ecigr.

Glasgow, Scotland

contact@ecigr.co.uk

http://www.ecigr.co.uk