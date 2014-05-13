Ecigs Mall Presents Its Range of Battery Operated Electronic Cigarettes

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Electronic cigarettes have emerged to be one of the safest alternatives for the smokers. It not only gives them the feeling of smoking but also makes sure that they are protected from the harmful impacts of smoking. Ecigs Mall is one such company which offers a range of healthy e-cigarettes and other similar products which includes the electronic cigarette, disposal cigarettes, etc. The recent introduction has been the mech mod range of cigarettes which are advanced and look great. The unique features which come with them include the ability of being fully detachable and all mechanical switches.



They are not wire solder and not the welded products. Besides offering this as one of its special products the company offers a range of other e-cigarettes which suit every need and budget. The e cigarettes starter kit is among the popular products which the company manufactures. These starter kits are special because of the e-fire batteries which are instilled within to provide a defined structure. The voltage could be adjusted and have been made available in 3 different variants. They are the VZamo v5, x fire mod, and Epipe 618. All the options offered are varied and come with different shapes and sizes. Moreover, each of them have a different characteristic features which separates them from one and another. Innokin Itaste which offers the innokin itaste 134 comes in 8 different varieties. All of them are microprocessor controlled variable voltage cigarettes where the user has the ability of adjusting the voltage by just a few presses.



The primary reason for the company to offer such a vast number of products is to cater to virtually every need from across the world. In order to know the list of products on offer or get in touch with the company to get the products delivered, people from any part of the globe can use the contact details mentioned on their website. The website has been made in form of an online store which offers them a simplistic view to see and browse through all the products which can be ordered. Although the site presently does not feature online buying option, people can click on the Inquire now button and get information on the products they are interested to purchase. The company also offers bulk discounts for companies or individuals buying products in bulk from their stores.



About Ecigs Mall

Website: http://www.ecigsmall.com/



Ecigs Mall is a manufacturer and exporter of e-cigarettes from China. They offer a vast collection of e-cigarettes and cater to the needs of people from across the world. Their website offers a comprehensive preview of the range the company could deliver. For more information people can check their website and get in touch with their representatives. Presently they are into wholesale selling business and customers can make inquiry about relevant products from their online website.



For Media Contact:

Company: Ecigs mall

Phone: +86-18520530849

Fax: +86-755-29615575

Email Id: ecig4vapor#gmail.com

Website: http://www.ecigsmall.com