eCigs, Vapes on Discount Deals on Gotsmok

Rancho Cucamonga, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- There’s a way to avoid burning a hole in your pocket with expensive eCigs and vapes. Gotsmok gives smokers the latest ecig deals and steals only a trusted source of electronic cigarettes and personal vaporizers can give.



An assortment of weekly deals can be chosen by both vape aficionados and those looking to acquaint themselves with vapes. Top on the list is the Chi You Clone, a quality MOD that comes at only $27. Next up is the bestselling Smoktech Kick Clearance that can be had for only $12.82. Items on sale include the MFLUX Drip Tip Clone, 14500 Bagua Clone, and Hat Trick Vapor.



A plethora of deals are also available on the site. Take advantage of discounted deals from Hurricane Vapor, Madvapes, vape.com, Halo, Quantum Vapor, High Desert Vapes, and Vaper Company. Coupon codes and free shipping offers for all vape requirements are also available for those who wish to save some bucks on their smokes.



Sweeter vape deals are yet to come. For starters, there’s the 24 hour Labor Day Lavatube Sale. Check out the pink and gold Volcano E Cig Lava Tubes and get discounted deals on limited supplies for as much as 40% off the original price. This is definitely a deal never to be missed.



Electronic cigarettes or e-cigarettes provide a better alternative for tobacco-based cigarettes which have been found to pose harmful effects to the body. With comparatively lesser toxic substances than actual cigarettes, they are considered to be a good replacement for tobacco smoking. In fact, electronic cigarettes have been found to be particularly helpful for people who wish to drop smoking altogether, but who need more time to complete the quitting process. In this regard, ecigs and vapes make for wonderful presents to family and friends, too.



For all your electronic cigarette and vape needs, log on to gotsmok.com.