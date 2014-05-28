ECINCORP EUROPE - The Finest Ecommerce Investments Company Partners with Boat Parts Manufacturers in Europe

Coruna, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- ECINCORP EUROPE is a dedicated and committed multilingual ecommerce investments company and is proud to announce its recent business venture with the leading boat parts manufacturers in Europe. The agreement between the two parties was closed recently in order to create and develop ecommerce websites that will serve as online stores for selling the various boat parts directly from the manufacturer. The main highlight is the ecommerce dropshipping program that is very much a part of the agreement. The dropshipping program expects the manufacturers to only handle the logistics that is a part of the order fulfillment technique. This helps them to get rid of the middlemen and the wholesaler can ship directly to the customer.



The dropshipping program in the case of The Boat Online Store is of great advantage to the boat parts manufacturers and wholesalers in Europe. It gives them a chance to explore new markets and exhibit a great variety of products that range from anchoring and docking to electrical equipment to marine plumbing to boat clothing and sailing water.



Apart from dropshipping, the other unique and interesting part of the agreement is the boat online franchise. This will enable other entrepreneurs to get their hands on this innovative yet effective business system. Basically it empowers interested individuals from Europe, North of Africa, and United Arab Emirates to create the Best Boat Online store in their respective city or country with the help of the dropshipping program. With ECINCORP handling the investment and technical management of the website that includes creation, development and maintenance of every Dropship Business, there is very little the member of the franchise program needs to worry about.



With this agreement, ECINCORP EUROPE has been successful in reaching out to the leading manufacturers of boat parts in Europe with giving them a new portal for sales through the huge World Wide Web. They believe in the efficacy of this business system to empower manufacturers and wholesalers by creating a network of boat online stores in each European country that will serve as the main store in every country. It also offers a great business opportunity to all local entrepreneurs with TheBoatOnlineStore Dropshipping Franchise. A team has been created for the smooth functioning of the operations that will work as the ‘nexus’ between the online stores and manufactures.



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ECINCORP EUROPE

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