eCivis Assembles Strong Client Advisory Board to Drive Product Innovation

Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- eCivis, the nation’s leading cloud-based grants management system, announced the formation of its 2014 Client Advisory Board (CAB). The eCivis CAB consists of thought leaders in the grants management profession from some of the largest municipal organizations in the country. CAB members meet a few times per year to advise eCivis and to support the development of meaningful technology to empower other state and local governments in their pursuit, attainment, and management of grant funding. The following eCivis clients have been invited to join the CAB:



- State of Arizona, Office Grants and Federal Resources

- City of Los Angeles, CA

- City of Fort Worth, TX

- Los Angeles County, CA

- Mecklenburg County, NC

- Harris County, TX

- City of Chicago, IL

- City of Boynton Beach, FL

- Cook County, IL

- City of Houston, TX

- City of Atlanta, GA

- City of San Antonio, TX

- City of El Paso, TX

- City of Pasadena, CA

- San Diego County, CA



The need for proven, well-built grants management software has been growing rapidly. “State and local governments are utilizing emerging cloud technologies that are effective and have a history of success,” said eCivis Vice President of Technology & Product Sami Hoda. “Our exceptional advisory board will help shape and guide eCivis software for our current and future clients.” One of the initial focus areas of the CAB will be to test and provide input on new sub-recipient management features, which will be officially released this year. eCivis will provide the most robust and comprehensive sub-recipient management software in the industry. Testing and refining features such as application management for primary recipients and tracking of sub-recipient activities – both fiscal and programmatic – are among the most important priorities for the CAB.



Completed Integrations with Sungard IFAS; Next up, Oracle



Recently, eCivis successfully integrated its cloud-based grants management software to Sungard IFAS for Harris County, TX, and City of Santa Rosa, CA. Both clients now have the ability to extract financial grant information from their financial systems and combine that information with programmatic information in eCivis. The City of Detroit, MI, which uses Oracle, also selected eCivis for grants management. Detroit joins nearly a dozen other cities, counties, and school districts that have partnered with eCivis to use its integration technology, which requires very little time investment from IT and Finance and leads to implementations being completed in weeks rather than months. More importantly, grants personnel will no longer need to reenter financial data into another spreadsheet or application to prepare complicated reports or assess progress.



Continuous Improvement: eCivis Adds More New Features in Q1

Organizations with large and/or complex grants portfolios turn to eCivis to manage funded projects/programs and grant compliance and grants management processes. With changes coming from the DATA Act, these types of continuous improvements highlight why eCivis has become the system of choice to manage all programmatic and financial grant requirements in one central system. eCivis released dozens of new features in Q1. Here are some of the important new features released:



- eCivis Grants Network now tracks Federal Award Identification Number (FAIN)

- Enterprise clients with large grants portfolios (100+ active projects and grants) can now search for their projects and grants with a simple search



About eCivis

eCivis is the nation's leading grants management software solution and the ideal platform for improving local governments' and community-based organizations' grants performance. For more information about eCivis, visit http://www.ecivis.com.