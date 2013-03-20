Eckankar Announces Free Workshop: "Beyond Meditation"

Chanhassen, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Eckankar is hosting a free workshop, “Beyond Meditation,” Saturday, March 30, 2013, Marquette V, Second Floor, 2:00–3:30 p.m., during the three-day 2013 Eckankar Springtime Seminar held at the Hilton Minneapolis, 1001 Marquette Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55403. Discussion topics will include dreams, creative imagination, intuition, and expanded consciousness. Attendees will also learn spiritual exercises to raise them to a higher state of consciousness. Information about the three-day seminar, March 29–31, and complimentary guest events is available at http://www.ECKseminars.org.



“Beyond prayer and meditation is contemplation, which is a lighter form of going within than meditation. Contemplation is a method that enables you to begin to actively explore the inner worlds of your own being. It is different than meditation, a passive state in which the practitioner goes within and quietly waits for the light.”

—Harold Klemp, spiritual leader of Eckankar



Harold Klemp, a pioneer of everyday spirituality and a Master traveler in the spiritual worlds, will give the keynote talk at this Eckankar seminar on Saturday evening.



“Soul Travel transcends astral or mind travel, and rote prayer, elevating one into profound spiritual areas. Whenever Soul reaches the far orbits of the inner planes through Soul Travel, the human heart opens to God’s all-consuming love.”

—Harold Klemp, spiritual leader of Eckankar



At the workshop, attendees can learn about Soul Travel as a secret key to inner peace and wisdom and receive two free booklets by Harold Klemp: “Spiritual Wisdom on Prayer, Meditation, and Contemplation” and the “Spiritual Experiences Guidebook” and CD.