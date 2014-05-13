Eckankar Author Anne Archer Butcher 5/15 Vancouver B.C. Library Talk & Book Signing

Chanhassen, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Anne Archer Butcher was swept out to sea and miraculously rescued by dolphins. She was cast out of her body in a near-death experience after a head-on collision with a truck. She fought malaria and won. Throughout the or¬deals, adventures, and profound experiences contained in her new book from Eckankar, Inner Guidance: Our Divine Birthright, the author received clear and reliable inner guidance that helped her and others survive and thrive.



Anne will present a talk, “Discover The Divine Wisdom Within,” followed by a book signing at the Vancouver Public Library, Main Branch, Alma and Peter Rm., located at 350 West Georgia on May 15, 2014. The talk will run from 7pm to 8:00pm and is free. This event is sponsored by Banyen Books. Information at https://www.banyen.com/events/butcher



This talk is for those interested in tools to help conquer fears, resolve karmic ties, face challenges with ease, accept inner guidance, recognize daily miracles, and live a more spiritually oriented life. Anne will share how inner guidance saved her life and share techniques that people can use to enhance their inner guidance and validate spiritual experiences of their own.



“Inner guidance,” she says, “is an exceptional spiritual tool. It opens the door of the heart to divine assistance, like having the wisest person in the world at one’s shoulder, helping with every decision. Who wouldn’t want that?



“. . . That’s why I wrote this book—to show how I learned about inner guidance through the fascinating teachings of Eckankar. . . .”



“The stories in this book are from my own personal explora¬tion of inner guidance. I offer them in the hope they will show people the way to their own stories, their own realizations of this wealth of guidance and direction in their life.”



Anne Archer Butcher is an award-winning producer and writer, wife and mother, businesswoman, and member of the Eckankar clergy who speaks at interna¬tional gatherings.



Inner Guidance: Our Divine Birthright (ISBN 978-1-57043-385-6) is available at local bookstores, at online bookseller, or directly from Eckankar at www.InnerGuidanceBook.org



About Eckankar

Eckankar is a nonprofit religious organization and church with members in over one hundred countries. The spiritual home of Eckankar is the Temple of ECK in Chanhassen, Minnesota. Eckankar is not affiliated with any other religious group. Its purpose is to help individuals find their way back to God through direct, personal spiritual experiences. The word Eckankar means “Co-worker with God.” Eckankar teaches simple spiritual exercises, such as singing HU, to experience the Light and Sound of God and recognize the presence of the Holy Spirit. A modern-day religion with ancient roots, Eckankar was reintroduced in 1965. Sri Harold Klemp, the Mahanta, the Living ECK Master is the spiritual leader of Eckankar today.