Eckankar Author Anne Archer Butcher Gives Popular "Inner Guidance" Workshop in Encinitas

Chanhassen, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Anne Archer Butcher was swept out to sea and miraculously rescued by dolphins. In her new book published by ECKANKAR out of Chanhassen, MN, she also explains how she was cast out of her body in a near-death experience after a head-on collision with a truck. Throughout the or¬deals, adventures, and profound experiences contained in her new book, Inner Guidance: Our Divine Birthright, the author received clear and reliable inner guidance that has helped her and others survive and thrive.



Anne presented a workshop, “Inner Guidance: Our Divine Birthright,” followed by a book signing at the Encinitas Community Center in Encinitas, California on May 4th, 2014. This presentation was open to the public, who came to hear the author and learn valuable techniques and spiritual tools.



The event was for those interested in ways to conquer fears, resolve karmic ties, face challenges with ease, accept inner guidance, and recognize daily miracles. The author shared how inner guidance saved her life and shared techniques that anyone can use to enhance their inner guidance and validate spiritual experiences of their own.



“Inner guidance,” she says, “is an exceptional spiritual tool. It opens the door of the heart to divine assistance, like having the wisest person in the world at one’s shoulder, helping with every decision. Who wouldn’t want that?



“. . . That’s why I wrote this book—to show how I learned about inner guidance through the fascinating teachings of Eckankar. . . .”



“The stories in this book are from my own personal exploration of inner guidance. I offer them in the hope they will show others the way to their stories, their own realizations of this wealth of guidance and direction available to each of us in our own lives.”



Anne Archer Butcher is an award-winning producer and writer, wife and mother, businesswoman, and member of the Eckankar clergy who speaks at international gatherings.



Inner Guidance: Our Divine Birthright (ISBN 978-1-57043-385-6) is available at local bookstores, at online bookseller, or directly from Eckankar at www.InnerGuidanceBook.org



About Eckankar

Eckankar is a nonprofit religious organization and church with members in over one hundred countries. The spiritual home of Eckankar is the Temple of ECK in Chanhassen, Minnesota. Eckankar is not affiliated with any other religious group. Its purpose is to help individuals find their way back to God through direct, personal spiritual experiences. The word Eckankar means “Co-worker with God.” Eckankar teaches simple spiritual exercises, such as singing HU, to experience the Light and Sound of God and recognize the presence of the Holy Spirit. A modern-day religion with ancient roots, Eckankar was reintroduced in 1965. Sri Harold Klemp, the Mahanta, the Living ECK Master is the spiritual leader of Eckankar today.