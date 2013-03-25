Eckankar: New Facebook Page Offers Meeting Place for Like-Minded Souls

Chanhassen, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- People of all faiths and backgrounds are invited to visit this positive, spiritual environment to explore the deeper reality of their own inner experiences on Eckankar’s new Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Eckankar.



Quotes from Harold Klemp, the spiritual leader of Eckankar, as well as videos of him speaking, are constantly updated, along with postings from Eckankar. For example, visitors have enjoyed watching Harold Klemp speaking about dream journeys.



During this talk, he says, “The dream state can help you to see a cause that occurred in your life two or three weeks ago and the effect that is now showing up. You can begin to put two and two together. You realize that most of the misery or happiness that you have in your life today is what you have made for yourself.”



This video prompted a visitor from the Philippines to comment, “Thanks for the videos, Mahanta (title for the spiritual leader of Eckankar). I may not be a direct student of yours, but I’m doing my best to experience the spiritual freedom.”



Visitors can learn new Soul Travel techniques to understand their dreams or explore past lives and comment on them too. They can also view videos, photos, artwork, and announcements of Eckankar events, large and small, happening around the world.



“You walk the earth, seeking answers to explain your experience. . . . Each answer leads you on a little bit further; you get closer and closer.”



—Harold Klemp, the Mahanta, the Living ECK Master



About Eckankar

Eckankar is a nonprofit religious organization and church with members in over one hundred countries. The spiritual home of Eckankar is the Temple of ECK in Chanhassen, Minnesota. Eckankar is not affiliated with any other religious group. Its purpose is to help individuals find their way back to God through direct, personal spiritual experiences. The word Eckankar means “Co-worker with God.” Eckankar teaches simple spiritual exercises, such as singing HU, to experience the Light and Sound of God and recognize the presence of the Holy Spirit. A modern-day religion with ancient roots, Eckankar was reintroduced in 1965. Sri Harold Klemp, the Mahanta, the Living ECK Master is the spiritual leader of Eckankar today.