Eckankar News: Spiritual Seminar Awakens Wisdom in Your Heart

Chanhassen, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- The 2013 Eckankar Springtime Seminar will be held March 29–31, at the Hilton Minneapolis. The featured speaker is Harold Klemp, spiritual leader of Eckankar. His talks on everyday spirituality reflect a unique depth of wisdom.



Harold Klemp is a pioneer of today’s focus on everyday spirituality. His talks reflect a unique range and depth of spiritual wisdom. He will be the featured speaker on Saturday evening, March 30, at the Eckankar Springtime Seminar, held Friday, March 29, to Sunday, March 31, 2013, at the Hilton Minneapolis, 1001 Marquette Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55403.



In 1981, after years of preparation, Harold Klemp became the spiritual leader of Eckankar. His mission as the Mahanta, the Living ECK Master is to help people find their way back to God in this life. He is also an author of over seventy-five inspirational books. Eckankar seminars are for all who love God. Information about complimentary guest events at the seminar, including Harold Klemp’s talk, are available at www.ECKseminars.org.



“My talks go several different ways, and so do the writings. Some of them are instructive where I give actual rules: Do this or that if you want to accomplish this or that. But many of the talks are purely for inspiration. Because as Soul, you have the God-knowledge within you. My main job is to awaken the knowledge and love for the divine things that are already in your heart. You are Soul. You are a child of God.” —Harold Klemp, spiritual leader of Eckankar



A recent seminar attendee said: “Saturday evening the Living ECK Master’s talk changed and transformed my life forever.”