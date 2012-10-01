Eckankar News: Spiritual Seminar Brings Together People Who Love God

Chanhassen, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- The 2012 Eckankar Worldwide Seminar will be held Oct. 19–21, at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The featured speaker is Harold Klemp, spiritual leader of Eckankar. His talks on everyday spirituality reflect a unique depth of wisdom.



Harold Klemp, is a pioneer of today’s focus on everyday spirituality. His talks reflect a unique range and depth of spiritual wisdom. He will be the featured speaker on Saturday evening, October 20, at the Eckankar Worldwide Seminar, held Friday, October 19, to Sunday, October 21, 2012, at the Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 Second Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55403.



In 1981, after years of preparation, Harold Klemp became the spiritual leader of Eckankar. His mission as the Mahanta, the Living ECK Master is to help people find their way back to God in this life. He is also an author of over seventy-five inspirational books. Eckankar seminars are for all who love God. Information about complimentary guest events at the seminar, including Harold Klemp’s talk, are available at www.ECKseminars.org.



“An ECK seminar is a celebration of like-minded people, each taking the next step in their spiritual journey.” —Harold Klemp, spiritual leader of Eckankar



A past seminar attendee said: “Saturday evening the Living ECK Master’s talk changed and transformed my life forever.”



About Eckankar

Eckankar is a nonprofit religious organization and church with members in over one hundred countries. The spiritual home of Eckankar is the Temple of ECK in Chanhassen, Minnesota. Eckankar is not affiliated with any other religious group. Its purpose is to help individuals find their way back to God through direct, personal spiritual experiences. The word Eckankar means “Co-worker with God.” Eckankar teaches simple spiritual exercises, such as singing HU, to experience the Light and Sound of God and recognize the presence of the Holy Spirit. A modern-day religion with ancient roots, Eckankar was reintroduced in 1965. Sri Harold Klemp, the Mahanta, the Living ECK Master is the spiritual leader of Eckankar today.