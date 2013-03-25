Eckankar News: Truth Seekers to Gather at Spiritual Café

Chanhassen, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Eckankar is hosting a Spiritual Café, Friday and Saturday, March 29–30, 2013, 8:00 a.m.–7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 31, 8:30–10:00 a.m., Marquette V, Second Floor, at the three-day 2013 Eckankar Springtime Seminar, Hilton Minneapolis, 1001 Marquette Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55403.



Those new to Eckankar are welcome to attend the seminar all day Saturday with no donation requested. On Saturday, starting at 9:30 a.m., attendees can chat over a cup of tea while sharing and discovering the deeper reality of their spiritual experiences. They can pursue answers to life’s burning spiritual questions. Topics and techniques to be offered at free workshops will range from past lives, dreams, and Soul Travel to explorations beyond meditation. Information about the entire three-day seminar, March 29–31, and complimentary guest events is available at www.ECKseminars.org.



“Many people have had some kind of extraordinary spiritual experience—going out of the body or something of this nature. . . . We’re here to give them a frame of reference about what this experience means.”

—Harold Klemp, spiritual leader of Eckankar



Harold Klemp, a pioneer of everyday spirituality, as well as a Master traveler in the spiritual worlds, will give the keynote talk at this seminar on Saturday evening.



“An ECK seminar is a celebration of like-minded people, each taking the next step in their spiritual journey.”

—Harold Klemp, spiritual leader of Eckankar



People who want to ignite their spiritual life can do so at Eckankar’s Spiritual Café and get a free booklet and CD—the “Spiritual Experiences Guidebook” by Harold Klemp.