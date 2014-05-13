Eckankar Vancouver B.C. Regional Seminar May 16-18, 2014, "Change Your Consciousness, Change Your Life"

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Author Anne Archer Butcher will be the guest speaker at the Vancouver B.C. Eckankar Regional Seminar to be held on May 16 – 18, 2014.



Anne Archer Butcher is an award-winning producer and writer, wife and mother, businesswoman, and member of the Eckankar clergy who speaks at interna¬tional gatherings. Swept out to sea and pursued by a shark, Anne was miraculously rescued by dolphins. She helps others connect with inner guidance and the blessings of spiritual freedom through the teachings of Eckankar. (InnerGuidanceBook.org)



“Spiritual freedom is growing into a state of more godliness. Becoming more aware of the presence of God. How do you do this? By becoming aware of the lessons behind your everyday experience.”

—Harold Klemp, Spiritual Leader of Eckankar, The Call of Soul



The Vancouver BC Eckankar Regional Seminar is for those people interested in tools to help conquer fears, resolve karmic ties, face challenges with ease, accept inner guidance, recognize daily miracles, and live a more spiritually oriented life.



The seminar will feature a Spiritual Experience Fair, musical performances, presentations by youth and young adults of Eckankar, as well as inspirational talks and panels:



- Inner Guidance: Our Divine Birthright

- Serving All Life as Soul

- Draw it Out: How Drawing a Simple Picture Becomes a Gateway to the Divine (workshop)

- Living in Harmony (workshop)

- Every Ilness has a Spiritual Solution (workshop)

- Connecting to Your Inner Creativity (workshop)

- Creating a Brighter Future

- Learning to Listen to the Whispers of the Heart

Friday and Saturday sessions will also feature Community HU Songs



“HU is woven into the language of life. It is the Sound of all sounds. It is the wind in the leaves, falling rain, thunder of jets, singing of birds, the awful rumble of a tornado. . . . Its sound is heard in laughter, weeping, the din of city traffic, ocean waves, and the quiet rippling of a mountain stream. And yet, the word HU is not God. It is a word people anywhere can use to address the Originator of Life.”

—Harold Klemp, Spiritual Leader of Eckankar



2014 Vancouver BC Eckankar Regional Seminar

Friday - Sunday, May 16-18, 2014

Eckankar Regional Seminar

University of British Columbia

Student Union Building

Vancouver, B.C.



About Eckankar

Eckankar is a nonprofit religious organization and church with members in over one hundred countries. The spiritual home of Eckankar is the Temple of ECK in Chanhassen, Minnesota. Eckankar is not affiliated with any other religious group. Its purpose is to help individuals find their way back to God through direct, personal spiritual experiences. The word Eckankar means “Co-worker with God.” Eckankar teaches simple spiritual exercises, such as singing HU, to experience the Light and Sound of God and recognize the presence of the Holy Spirit. A modern-day religion with ancient roots, Eckankar was reintroduced in 1965. Sri Harold Klemp, the Mahanta, the Living ECK Master is the spiritual leader of Eckankar today.