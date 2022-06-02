Eckersley O'Callaghan Launches New Façade Engineering Group

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2022 -- The demand for expert façade engineering advice and support is on the rise, as expectations around building envelopes become higher, whether that relates to complexity or efficiency. Eckersley O'Callaghan, a firm with a global reputation for engineering innovative glass structures, is responding to the call from clients by launching a new façade engineering group. The new group will expand on the existing reputation that the firm has built by providing support across a broad spectrum of fields, including thermal and solar analysis of façade systems and a strategic approach to maintenance and access. Structural design, as well as replacement and refurbishment and providing detailed understanding of the available materials will also be part of what the new Eckersley O'Callaghan group does. Eckersley O'Callaghan is a consultancy with extensive experience on many different large and medium-sized projects and will be able to meet specific growing needs among clients with the launch of this new team.



The growth of the façade engineering workforce continues, as demand soars for talented people with the skills to provide input on this key area of construction and design. LVI Associates works with a broad spectrum of organizations, helping to ensure that businesses like Eckersley O'Callaghan have access to the right people to help bring these capabilities to life. The team at LVI Associates has deep experience in many different areas of hiring for energy and infrastructure roles, including renewable energy, power, forensics, construction and building services. In addition to specific consultant expertise in areas such as façade engineering, LVI Associates has also created extensive resources to help ensure the right connections can be made. The firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years, as well as a network of contacts with hiring managers across the industry. This has made LVI Associates a natural choice for expanding businesses and ambitious candidates alike. The firm uses a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to ensure that every hiring need can be catered to.



LVI Associates has established an extensive nationwide network across the USA for expertise in areas such as façade engineering. This includes most major hubs, from New York, to Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. In addition to this broad reach in America, the team here is also part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce, which adds a unique international dimension to what the firm can offer to clients and candidates in energy and infrastructure. Plus, LVI Associates is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. People really matter at LVI Associates and the firm has invested consistently in internal teams over the years. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as roles in façade engineering, the firm has many different jobs available today, including Construction Project Manager, Land Development Engineer and Pre-sales Solar Consultant.



Commenting on the growth of the engineering sector, Ben Stedman, Director at LVI Associates, comments. "The recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide unprecedented funding for energy and infrastructure projects across the U.S. From renewable energy infrastructure to creating safer roadways, this investment will help strengthen the foundations of our communities." He adds, "Having the right talent in place will be critical for firms to deliver these new projects, and the LVI Associates team is ready to support our clients in securing top engineering and infrastructure professionals."



About LVI Associates USA

LVI Associates USA is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.