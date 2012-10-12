Eclairee Offers Glamourous French Design

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Seductive, sexy and high end . . . a lifestyle meant for you. That’s what the Éclairée brand is offering you with its latest collection meant for the fashionable beachgoer and aquatic regulars.



Éclairée has original designs created to suit your French taste. Good news is that it is now in the market. So experience the lifestyle you want and feel sexy and glamorous all the time. You can be the modern day Grace Kelly if you like through the fashion she enjoys.



As a matter of fact, Éclairée exudes Grace Kelly’s love for travel, her impeccable taste in clothing and her love for the finer things in life. Éclairée is inspired by both art and fashion and it is a perfect mix of sex appeal and functionality.



Éclairée brand which has just launched its fashionable line of collections in the market last June 2012 has already gained acceptance and is now the new favorite swimsuit of the new world-class fashionable women.



It has an exceptional design, a truly French creation that’s made of light material, playful, seductive colors that are easily worn day and night. There’s a variety of designs for different personalities. So grab one now and be as sophisticated and as beautiful as French women.



Enjoy the glamour and prestige of wearing the brand of the century- Éclairée.



The company, while still new, has already proudly positioned its brand in the market and expectedly gained full acceptance as evidently seen in the number of featured articles about the brand. The brand has been the talk of the town for quite some time now, as it came out in various entertainment magazines such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Glamour, The Huffington Post and many other online news outlets when it launched its SS13 collections.



With Éclairée’s latest collection, you can find an exquisite combination of the past and the present as the classic silhouettes meet with contemporary elements. This collection brings high fashion to the beach and its layering qualities can change a look from the casual beach fashion to a ready-to-wear outfit that can go well for daytime till night. You can savor the signature details of Éclairée with its gold lining, color blocking, geometric seams, cutouts, sheer mesh, and hipster style bottoms.



Éclairée started in 2011 by its designer and creator Kelly Carrington. She has a good background in bikini and lingerie modeling and she is very adept at figuring out what makes a woman look and feel beautiful inside and out. Carrington has been around the most exclusive resorts such as St. Tropez, Monaco, Ibiza, and Miami while on search for inspiration. Her intimate relationship with music, arts and international travel shows on her collection, which makes it a display of personal style and at the same time modern elegance.



Éclairée has delightfully fashionable and accessible beach wear online just for you so, log on at https://eclairee.com/ for further information and for orders.



About Éclairée

This collection was designed with layering qualities in mind that effortlessly transition from day to night. Each swimsuit can be worn as a bodysuit.



