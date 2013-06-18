Eclectic Media Productions PR Company Grows

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Eclectic Media Productions adds Summer Kuhl, Chris Chisum, and Alan Cunningham to their staff.



For years Eclectic Media Productions has taken clients and made them into national celebrities and experts. Now, with their growing staff they will be able make clients into even more popular celebrities and experts.



Eclectic Media Productions was formed by Shannon Rose in 2007. The company's primary purpose is to provide clients with the best in PR and website administration. With the growing staff and talent, clients will continue to have the best in PR, plus more.



Media relations is Eclectic Media Productions strongest focus. They cultivate relationships with reporters and editors for national publications in general business and trade media in key local markets where clients project their brands. They especially utilize online media, working frequently with bloggers and other social mediums.



Eclectic Media Productions' growing staff is only the beginning of greatness. This staff is hard working and dedicated to making their clients stars. They are "Your one way stop to take you to the top!"



About Eclectic Media Productions

For more information, please visit: http://mediaproductions.tv



Shannon Rose

Eclectic Media Productions

813.389.0801

info@mediaproductions.tv