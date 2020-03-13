EClinical Solutions Market Business Opportunities, Manufacture and Technology Forecast to 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies are continuously investing in R&D and Contract research organization for conducting research. This has led them to adopt eClinical Solutions like Electronic data capture (EDC) and clinical trial management systems (CTMS) to capture data. Moreover, pharma-biotech have allocated budget for IT in drug discovery and development also government provide funds to support clinical trials.



Major Players in the eClinical Solutions Market



The prominent players in the global eclinical solutions Market are Oracle Corporation, EClinical Solutions, LLC, Parexel International Corporation, Bioclinica, Inc., Datatrak International Inc., ERT Clinical, Medidata solutions, Merger Healthcare Incorporated, Omnicomm Systems, Inc. and NextGen Healthcare among others.



Growing Demand:



The continual growth of the eClinical Solutions Market can be attributed to increasing R&D expenditure in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies, rising government funding and grants for clinical trials, growing adoption of eClinical Solutions to streamline R&D and clinical trial activity. Moreover, increasing government expenditure on clinical trials to provide better healthcare has been a major factor to contribute to the substantial growth of the global hospital eClinical Solutions system market between 2019 and 2030.



Rapid Growth of the Asia Pacific Market



Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing population, continuously growing economy, rising adoption of eClinical solutions and government and private institution support is anticipated to present a lucrative growth scenario for the eClinical solutions system market in this region. Moreover, growing favorable regulations and norms are supporting eClinical solutions are expected to present an attractive growth prospect for the market in the coming years.



Table of Content:



7. Global eClinical Solutions Market - Analysis & Forecast, By Mode Of Delivery

1. Introduction

2. Cloud-Based

3. On Premise

4. Web Based



8. Global eClinical Solutions Market - Analysis & Forecast, By Clinical Trials

5. Introduction

6. Phase I

7. Phase II

8. Phase III

9. Phase IV



9. Global eClinical Solutions Market - Analysis & Forecast, By End Users

10. Introduction

11. CROs

12. Consulting Service Companies

13. Medical Device Manufacturers

14. Hospitals

15. Other End Users



