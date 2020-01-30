New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- Overview of Global EClinical Solutions Market Research Report:

Global EClinical Solutions market predicts the future consumer demand and helps the operating players in the industry for the planning of profitable strategies for the forecast period 2019 - 2030. The literature focuses on major impacting factors that are expected to fuel the eClinical Solutions market in the forthcoming years. The report also analyses changing consumer requirements including the market scenario in different regions. This information is useful for the industry players to plan production volume efficiently, while reducing wastage and producing products in compliance with environmental policies.



The global eClinical Solutions Market is estimated to be over US$ 4.0 Bn in 2017.It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2019 to 2030. eClinical Solutions are software and applications used for management of clinical trials and clinical research in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. The software helps to manage, maintain, record data, and track deadlines.



The global eClinical Solutions market is driven by increasing R&D expenditure in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies, rising government funding and grants for clinical trials, growing adoption of eClinical Solutions to streamline R&D and clinical trial activity. However, high cost related to eClinical Solutions and lack of awareness & reluctance to adopt new technology is likely to restrain the market to certain extent. The global eClinical Solutions market is segmented by product, mode of delivery, clinical trials, end users and region. On the basis of Product, the eClinical Solutions market is segmented into Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS), Clinical Analytics Platform, Clinical Data Integration Platform, Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS), Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTMS), Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA), Electronic Trail Master File (eTMF), Safety Solutions, and Other eClinical Solutions. The EDC and CDMS segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of the global eClinical Solutions market.



eClinical Solutions Market Prominent Players:

The prominent players in the global eClinical Solutions market are Oracle Corporation, EClinical Solutions, LLC, Parexel International Corporation, Bioclinica, Inc., Datatrak International Inc., ERT Clinical, Medidata solutions, Merger Healthcare Incorporated, Omnicomm Systems, Inc. and NextGen Healthcare.



eClinical Solutions Market by Regions:



The global eClinical Solutions market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World (ROW). North America dominated the market of eClinical Solutions, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America will continue to dominate the global eClinical Solutions market in the forecast period owing to factors such as highly developed healthcare system and government initiatives to support clinical trials. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate, with the growth in this market centered at China, India, and Japan. Factors such as the rising focus of major players in emerging Asian countries, and rise in outsourcing of clinical trials, are driving the growth of the eClinical Solutions market in this region. The high cost of eClinical Solutions products & setup and financial constraints of small and medium size organizations may restrain market growth to a certain extent.



The report highlights key opportunities in the eClinical Solutions market that will help the operating players to track potential customers and deliver required services. Moreover, researchers have detailed down major restraining and challenging factors that will guide the manufacturers to execute their plans smoothly. The report delivers other essential factors that will help producers to understand and set gross margin, profit, investment feasibility, manufacturing capacity, and consumption capacity. Researchers have also thrown light on the current trends and development in the eClinical Solutions market for the players to plan more effective strategies and earn more clients.



