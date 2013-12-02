eClinical Solutions Market Poised $4.8 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- The “eClinical Solutions Market - [CTMS, CDMS, EDC, IVRS, ePRO & IRB Systems] Global Trends, Opportunities & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)”, published by MarketsandMarkets (www.marketsandmarkets.com), analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.



Browse 88 market data tables with 25 figures spread through 288 pages and in-depth TOC on “eClinical Solutions Market"

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The global eClinical solutions market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2011 and is expected to increase to $4.8 billion by 2017, at a CAGR of 13.4%. The eClinical solutions market was dominated by CTMS with a share of approximately 29% as of 2011. The benefits of a CTMS are very tangible in terms of realizing valuable efficiencies and cost savings and hence the pharmaceutical and clinical trial industry has shown an increasing adoption of this technology.



eClinical solutions can be defined as a combination of technology, products, and services that work together as solutions to automate the management or conduct of clinical trials with the aim of replacing manual, ad hoc or paper-driven methods. eClinical solutions refer to a number of different technologies, such as EDC solutions (Electronic Data Capture), CTMS (Clinical Trials Management System), Randomization and Trial Supply Management systems, IVRS (Interactive Voice Response Systems), electronic patient diaries and other common types of electronic solutions widely used in clinical trials.



The eClinical solutions market can be analyzed with respect to the three main end-users, namely healthcare providers, clinical research organizations (CROs), and pharmaceutical companies. The outsourcing of clinical trials by drug companies to CROs has given a boost to the global CRO market. Hence, the market has witnessed a rise in the number of clinical research organizations in the past decade. Software, hardware, and services are the three main components of the eClinical solutions market. The market for eClinical solutions can be analyzed with respect to three delivery modes, i.e. licensed enterprise (on-premise), web hosted (on-demand), and cloud-based.



Integration of various e-Clinical solutions on a single platform is trending the clinical trials industry. In order to leverage the benefits of technology to the fullest, industry should adopt the process of integrating various healthcare IT systems such as EHR, EMR and others for enhanced functionality.



Each section of the report offers market data for the various market segments and geographies. It also provides market trends with respect to drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



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