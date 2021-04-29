eClinical Solutions Market to Observe Strong Growth by Key Players- Oracle Corporation, EClinical Solutions, LLC, Parexel International Corporation, Bioclinica

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2021 -- The continual growth of the eClinical Solutions Market can be attributed to increasing R&D expenditure in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies, rising government funding and grants for clinical trials, growing adoption of eClinical Solutions to streamline R&D and clinical trial activity. Moreover, increasing government expenditure on clinical trials to provide better healthcare has been a major factor to contribute to the substantial growth of the global hospital eClinical Solutions system market between 2020-2026



Major Key Players of the eClinical Solutions Market are:

Oracle Corporation, EClinical Solutions, LLC, Parexel International Corporation, Bioclinica, Inc., Datatrak International Inc., ERT Clinical, Medidata solutions, Merger Healthcare Incorporated, Omnicomm Systems, Inc. and NextGen Healthcare among others.



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies are continuously investing in R&D and Contract research organization for conducting research. This has led them to adopt eClinical Solutions like Electronic data capture (EDC) and clinical trial management systems (CTMS) to capture data. Moreover, pharma-biotech have allocated budget for IT in drug discovery and development also government provide funds to support clinical trials.

The report reflects on predictions with 2019 as the base year and 2020- 2026 as the forecast period. The research was based on the findings of expert team of analysts analyzing the eClinical Solutions market opportunities, underlying market factors, demographic and economic factors, market developments and others.



eClinical Solutions industry size is estimated to register strong growth over the forecast period driven by ongoing investments in product diversification and expansion strategies in developing countries in Asia Pacific and South and Central America while opting for strengthening eClinical Solutions market share in developed countries.



The eClinical Solutions Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Application and region.

Major Produc of eClinical Solutions Market covered are:

- CDMS

- EDC

- CTMS

- eCOA

- Analytics

- RTMS

- eTMF

- Safety



Major Applications of eClinical Solutions Market covered are:

- CROs

- Hospitals

- Medical Device Manufactures



Major concern related to the eclinical solutions market is the implementation cost involved. Any clinical trial data collection involves data collection that require infrastructure, legal and patient consent which adds to the incurred cost. Also skilled professionals are needed for data collection and handling of software. Moreover, growing security concerns and data breaches related to patients medical history and clinical trials data may hamper the growth of the eClinical solutions market to certain extent.



Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global eClinical Solutions consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the eClinical Solutions market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global eClinical Solutions manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the eClinical Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, eClinical Solutions industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



