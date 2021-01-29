New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- The global eClinical Solutions Market eClinical Solutions majorly focuses upon the software and data services that allow the client to manage, visualize and standardize their clinical data. A large amount of data can be processed using the eClinical Solutions. The market is estimated to reach USD 12,329.21 by the year 2026 at the CAGR of 13.9% from USD 4,267.64 in the year 2018. The eClinical Solutions Market also gives the benefit of fast retrieval of data and data standardization that is very important in making tough decisions at every development stage of the data.



The growing technological developments and research advancements are contributing to the expansion of the market, according to the latest report published by Reports and Data. The report offers significant insight into key elements of the market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, strategic expansions, market size and share, growth prospects, threats. The report also sheds light on the factors influencing the growth of the market, particularly the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report discusses in detail the extensive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the supply chain, demands, trends, and overall dynamics of the eClinical Solutions market. It also offers a futuristic growth outlook of the eClinical Solutions market in a post-COVID-19 scenario.



The eClinical Solutions Market Report Offers:

Deep insights into the eClinical Solutions market landscape

Key details about the regional segmentation of the eClinical Solutions market

Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the eClinical Solutions industry

Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments



Market Drivers:

Growing research and development activities by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are showing a rapid growth in the number of clinical trials, which is propelling the demand for the eClinical solutions markets. Globalizations of eClinical solutions, Technological advancements, improvement in the proficiency that was offered by eClinical solutions, and also cheap costs are the major factors that are propelling the growth of the eClinical solutions market. Rising operational costs and improvement in the regulations that are associated with the clinical research studies, development in the cost-effective modules which support clinical trials, and the increasing number of consumers for eClinical solutions are some major factors that will propel the market during the forecast period.



Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (ECOA)

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

Clinical Analytics Platforms

Clinical Data Integration Platforms

Safety Solutions

Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS)

Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM)

Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF)



Development Phase (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV



Mode of Delivery (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Web Hosted

Licensed Enterprise

Cloud-based



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic Institutes

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Organizations

Medical Device Manufacturers



Regional Analysis:

According to the regional terminology, the North American region saw a significant growth of about 62% in 2019. Asia Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period at a CAGR of 16.2%. The market is propelled in these regions due to biotechnology and pharmaceuticals companies' investment in R&D projects.



The report offers clear insights into the regional bifurcation of the market with regards to the regions where the market has already established its prominence. Furthermore, it analyzes the key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and the presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offer a country-wise analysis to offer a panoramic view of the market.



The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to provide an advantage to the reader. This segment focuses on the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. The report also sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others, to offer a better understanding of the market. The report also offers insights into revenue, gross profit margin, financial standing, market position, product portfolio, and other vital aspects of each player. The report also includes a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.



Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Oracle Corporation

Medidata Solutions

PAREXEL International Corporation

BioClinica

CRF Health

DATATRAK International

ERT

eClinical Solutions

Others



Table of contents

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Regulations associated with clinical research studies

3.2. Rising operational costs

3.3. Globalization of clinical trials



Chapter 4. EClinical Solutions Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. EClinical Solutions Segmentation Analysis

4.2. EClinical Solutions Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. EClinical Solutions Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Incorporation of software solutions in clinical trial

4.4.1.2. Movement from manual data interpretation to real-time data analysis

4.4.1.3. Increasing government grants to substantiate trials

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Lack of awareness

4.4.2.2. Limited adoption in developing countries

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. EClinical Solutions Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. EClinical Solutions PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 5. EClinical Solutions Market By Product Type Insights & Trends



Continued…..



