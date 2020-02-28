New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "eClinical Solutions Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global eClinical Solutions Market is estimated to be over US$ 4.0 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2019 to 2030.



Eclinical solutions help save significant time for accessing abundant data. Single platform can competently perform combination of data management actions. The system also helps improve the data quality by allowing the users to pay more attention on the accurate data for their priority and gathering data sources. For managing the data more successfully, the systems also offer all-inclusive outlook for better insights. They also work compliantly role-based evaluations and offers several ways for navigation.



Leading Key Players:

Oracle Corporation, EClinical Solutions, LLC, Parexel International Corporation, Bioclinica, Inc., Datatrak International Inc., ERT Clinical, Medidata solutions, Merger Healthcare Incorporated, Omnicomm Systems, Inc. and NextGen Healthcare



Segmentation of EClinical Solutions Market:



Segmentation By Product:

CDMS, EDC, CTMS, eCOA, Analytics, RTMS, eTMF, Safety



Segmentation By Delivery Mode:



Web-based, On-premise, Cloud-based



Segmentation By Application:

CROs, Hospitals, Medical Device Manufactures



Some of the major features EClinical Solutions Market are:

-Integration of data review

-Provides actionable insights

-Can be operated on chrome, windows, and MAC

-Offers role-based evaluations



