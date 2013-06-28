eCloudXchange.com Celebrating Its Online Launch in 243 Countries with a 1,000,000 Giveaway

Sudbury, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- eCloudXchange.com is celebrating its online launch in 243 countries with up to $1,000,000 in free advertising credits to be shared among all accounts opened in the first 30 days, with promo code: MILLION.



This state-of-the-art site is free to join and the 'one-stop' shop for all your global eCommerce needs. eCloudXchange offers listings for both Classified Ads, Auctions, personalized Storefronts and many unique seller/buyer features. The site is translated into 70 languages with 20 main categories, which contain an expansive 20,000 sub-categories, and is available for posting a listing to an unprecedented 150,000 cities and towns around the planet. The use of the term 'listings' refers to Classifieds, Classified Ads, Standard Auctions, Dutch Auctions,Reverse Auctions, and Buy Now Only.



Exceptional features for the seller include, global exposure with social-like profiles, superior social integration with Facebook, Twitter Feed and other social media, ability to list Ads/Auctions to multiple regions and categories, mass Ad/Auction renew, pay system for classifieds, videos in listings, eye-popping attention getters, rich ads that are easy to design with no listing fees, bolding, better placement, featured listings, printable signs and flyers for offline marketing, and 39 video training tutorials with expert instruction on proven strategies and tactics to sell your product/service more effectively online. Buyers share in these extensive easy-to-use noteworthy features, such as simple search and filter system, favorites, follow a seller, and QR codes for all listings, to name a few.



eCloudXchange Storefronts come with an impressive set of interactive specialty pages, which provide the opportunity to highlight a seller's listings to prospective buyers, and also the advantage of profiling the seller's company. Sellers can upload their logo, have unique category browsing, view substantial store visitor statistics, create an unlimited number of extra pages, such as newsletters - all available with a subscription for only $8.76 per month.



eCloudXchange also offers the opportunity for personal revenue through its affiliate program.



By placing a world of buyers at your fingertips, eCloudXchange.com has created the simplest solution for selling, buying, trading, communicating, organizing, and completing transactions, in an unprecedented way, wherever you live on the planet.

eCommerce Made Easy.



