ECM Sähkötupakka Announces Product Return

Vilnius, Lithuania -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- INNOKIN has a long list of e-cigarette products and accessories and has over the years become the number one choice among customers. In fact, this company has been one of the first companies to introduce product features that enhance and enable comfort for the user. For instance, the ON/OFF button on the body of the e-cigarette was an innovative step by the company to make sure the user has a hassle free smoking experience.



A while back about 3% of the INNOKIN AIO recorded ON/OFF button failure. To address this problem, the ECM Sähkötupakka management team has jumped into damage control mode by shipping the replacement parts to customers with the defective pieces. The replacements are designed to address the problem and ensure such a problem doesn’t occur in the future.



The technical team at ECM Sähkötupakka has put in a lot of effort to manage the extra load of production. Owing to the complaints, the quality team has now put double the amount of effort to check current batches are free from such problems. The company representatives urge customers to come forward with their concerns and request for a replacement ASAP. To compensate for the time and energy ECM Sähkötupakka has also announced an exclusive discount of 10% on the next purchase for all those affected. To use this offer online, customers can use PRE10 code. This gesture is part of the company’s drive to restore faith in customers.



ECM Sähkötupakka has always worked towards achieving 100% customer satisfaction and through its latest move it has only proven to have stuck to its motto. To know more about the company and its products log onto http://xn--ecmshktupakka-efb6y.com/



