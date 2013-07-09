ECN Forex Broker FXCC Chooses SIRIX for Its Web and Mobile Platform Trader Solutions

Limassol, Cyprus -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- When ECN Forex broker FXCC took a recent decision to upgrade both their Web Trader and Mobile Trader platforms they put several company's and their products through a thorough benchmarking process. FXCC quickly narrowed down their shortlist to one supplier - the award winning Sirix platforms built by Leverate...



Sirix Web Platform; effortless browser integration



Sirix Web offers FXCC clients the ability to execute trades from any PC or laptop anywhere in the world without ever needing to download or install any clunky software. Clients simply log in with their usual credentials and they're immediately in the market. Clients can quickly execute trades with one-click trading; the streamlined user-friendly interface allows clients to open positions effortlessly.



Sirix has undergone a recent rebuild in HTML5, FXCC clients can now customise their platform in a sleek black professional work-space or a bright white backdrop. Clients can further customise their platform by choosing to add financial news and other real-time streaming features.



The new Sirix web platform comes with built-in advanced indicators and charting. Sirix Web comes has thirty popular indicators already embedded with more being evaluated for possible inclusion. Sirix has seamlessly-integrated social trading into their forex trading platform upgrades, enabling clients to effortlessly follow successful traders' positions and methods.



Sirix Mobile Platform; never miss a trade or a tick



The upgraded Sirix mobile platform challenges traders to never miss a trade or a tick. Traders can now stay 'on message' whilst on the move experiencing; mobility, portability and all the convenience that smartphone trading offers. Clients can still view Sirix Social's live feed and follow and copy other traders on the social trading network directly from a mobile. The social feed updates instantaneously on a mobile just as clients would expect on a web platform. Traders can read the relevant news, analyse the charts, and open positions. With Sirix Mobile you receive the same account capabilities as with Sirix Web. You can view account status, close trades, place and monitor pending orders, execute and modify live traders.



Available for Apple, Android and all HTML5 compatible devices, Sirix Mobile is the market leading choice for mobile FX & CFD trading.



Saed Shalabi, Head of Corporate Affairs of FXCC;



"Once we'd taken the decision to upgrade both our web trader and mobile trader platforms, we entered into an intensive and exhaustive decision process in order to determine which technology provider could best could match our own elevated standards. The professionalism of Leverate and the outstanding quality of their various Sirix platforms, enabled the decision to be relatively straightforward, given that both the company and their products were the clear leaders in our industry.



"We're delighted with the result Sirix has provided FXCC and feel sure that our clients, both new and existing, will have noticed the immediate improvements, in terms of speed of trade execution and overall efficiency. With FX trading any small edge that can be offered by improving technology must be embraced, by your chosen forex broker and the end user - the client"



About FXCC.com

FXCC is a regulated Foreign Exchange Broker that offers a wide range of trading technologies and services. Their ECN/STP business model allows their clients to take advantage of transparent real-time pricing. For more information, please visit: http://www.fxcc.com