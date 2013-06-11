Eco Clip Lets You Create Your Own Notebook from Scratch Paper

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Everyday, countless numbers of paper get wasted and thrown away due to accidental printing while some are just thrown away because they are no longer needed. In offices, schools and almost everywhere, papers end up scattered everywhere, taking up space, unused. This uneconomical use of paper adds to our environmental problems. We can lessen our carbon footprint by reusing these old, leftover or scratch paper and maximizing them for other purposes.



That’s where Eco Clip comes in.



Eco Clip is a new and innovative product that lets you create something out of left over or old paper sheets. It’s a clip designed to hold stacks of paper together so you can make them into a new notebook or sketchbook. You can use old paper that’s been printed on one side and use the other side for notes, sketches, drawings and many more.



Eco Clip helps you clear your room, desk or office space by getting rid of all the paper clutter and organizing them into notebooks that you can reuse. It also allows you to do your part in keeping our environment green.



Eco Clip can bind up to 15 A4 pages and it is so simple to use. What you do is you can just collect your old and leftover paper sheets, stack and fold them in half. You can then use just slide the Eco Clip, being sure to place the paper between the pin and the clip. Now you have a new notebook. You can fold your paper stacks in different ways to create different-sized notebooks.



There are five different Eco Clip colors to choose from, namely blue, orange, green, white and red. The Eco Clip also comes with five different covers to match the clips. These are: Look Around, My Ideas, I Made This, My Name, Think Green. These will help you organize your notes and even color-code them according to purpose.



So far, Eco Clip’s production is designed for small quantities. Arik Yuval, Eco Clip’s creator and part of Igloo Designs, a product design firm, has launched a Kickstarter campaign to update the Eco Clip design and manufacturing process for mass production. The proceeds would go into the design and fabrication of production molds to produce more units and to test for greener, more eco-friendly materials.



