Eco Credit Repair Turning Bad Credit Into Good Credit in Only 35 Days

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Credit management company provides personalized credit repair services to clients and offers an exclusive credit repair kit for individuals seeking a more hands on approach to fixing their own credit score.



Eco Credit Repair is offering personalized dispute options to fit individuals with their credit repair needs. Not only do their advisors walk clients through their credit repair, but they also handle the customer dispute letters, taking the stress out of dealing with creditor negotiation. Not only that, but these letters are written by lawyers and financial experts. Live access is offered to all clients’ cases and the status and information is updated and available 24/7 through their system. This not only provides clients with accessibility of their file throughout every step of the process, but they are able to see their credit increase online and in real time. Through their services, 93% of clients see their credit score increase 10 points or more in the first 35 days. Over 180 days, the average credit score increase is 90 points. The company also offers a 100% money back guarantee to all its clients if they do not see their credit score increase in the 90 days.



Eco Credit Repair includes simple pricing for their clients as well, with the initial sign-up fee being only $24.99. This includes creating files and mailing customers first round of disputes. This is billed 7 days after advisors have started client’s cases because they only charge clients after they have completed work for them, not before like many other credit repair companies. Their full services are free for the first 30 days, and clients have the option to cancel at any time with no future obligation.



Also available is a “do it yourself kit,” available to clients at a competitive price of $99 with no future charges to be made. The D.I.Y Kit gives clients a complete home version of Eco Credit Repair’s own program to use for repairing clients own credit; complete with a video tutor and a bunch of other free tools that. The best part of using their services is that this is all risk-free and comes with a guarantee. Their motto says it all: "You have nothing to lose except bad credit." Clients can breathe easy knowing that they truly have nothing to lose



In a recent Forbes article, the key factors about credit scores continue to be widely misunderstood, but it’s these misconceptions that are potentially costing individuals tens of thousands of dollars. Barrett Burns, president and chief executive of VantageScore Solutions states, “People who fail to understand exactly what can impact their score have little incentive to manage the things that can truly make a difference.”



Eco Credit Repair knows that a better credit score for clients can potentially provide them with a better interest rate on loans. Just an increase of 20 points can mean a difference of thousands of dollars in interest saved on an average priced home and hundreds of dollars of interest saved on car payments and credit cards. They have a proven track record of helping clients raise credit scores quickly and effectively which in turn gives clients better purchasing power.



A former client, Kevin shares his testimony regarding Eco Credit Repair services from Mariaville, NY saying: “My expanding family needed a new home, but I just couldn't get my foot in the door. No matter how much I worked and saved up for the down payment it was just not going to happen for us. With all the unfair claims on my report deleted I have so many options!”



About Eco Credit Repair

Owners Christy Knight and Greg Baldwin have spent the last 7 years repairing hundreds of credit files including friends, family, co-workers and neighbors. For them, it’s becoming increasingly rewarding to be thanked by people that did not think it was possible. Their mission is to not only help clients repair their credit, but they want clients to understand it as well. As a result, they have created an advice page as a reference free for it’s clients on their website.



For more information regarding Eco Credit Repair, or to learn how to become an affiliate please contact 855-926-8349 or via email at info@ecocreditrepair.com. To learn more about the many services offered, or to purchase the credit repair kit please visit: http://www.ecocreditrepair.com



Christy Knight and Greg Baldwin



Eco Credit Repair

855-926-8349

info@ecocreditrepair.com

http://www.ecocreditrepair.com