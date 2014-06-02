Eco Driving Lessons - Bill Plant Proud to Announce Partnership Energy Saving Trust

Ripon, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Bill Plant Corporate Driver Management and the Government-Funded Energy Saving Trust are proud to announce their Partnership.



Bill Plant is a Driving School offering Driving Lessons to students up and down the UK. Bill Plant are now able to offer a Government Subsidy for the Smarter Driving training programme where Company Vehicle Drivers are trained in energy-efficient driving via an Eco-driving Course, which aims of reducing your fuel bill and hence air pollution.



This available for drivers of Cars and Vans up to 3,500 Kgs.



Eco-Driving is a recognized and proven style of driving than can contribute to safer roads and a greener environment. It incorporates 3 key techniques; greater anticipation, use of gears and trailing throttle.



A recent survey has shown that drivers of company vehicles and private vehicles that are used for work (grey fleet), use considerably more fuel than vehicles used for private use. With Transport currently accounting for 20% of all air pollution emissions in the world, Eco-driving is not only about driving at lower speeds, but also about avoiding the wastage of fuel through needless braking or accelerating, thereby helping to reduce the damage to our planet and the air we breathe.



However it is the Driver who has the most significant effect on Fuel Economy by carrying out the following actions:



Turning your engine off if you’ve stopped for a long time

Using air conditioning sparingly

Checking your tyre pressures

Sticking to the speed limit

Parking in the shade

Using cruise control were fitted

Reversing into parking spaces

Reduce Drag – remove racks, carriers and boxes

Lose weight

Keeping your car well maintained



Bill Plant CDM Driving Instructors can show you how to save up to 20% of your company fuel bills, whilst reducing accident costs and making your drivers safer



Whether it's your first time behind the wheel or you've already started to learn to drive, with the Bill Plant Driving School you'll be one step closer to passing your driving test. Throughout England, Scotland and Wales, wherever you live, with Bill Plant professional and friendly local driving instructors, you'll enjoy a relaxed, positive and encouraging environment as you start your driving lessons and learn to drive.



If your organization would like to take part in the training, or to discuss your specific requirements, you can call dedicated help line or e-mail at info@billplant.co.uk



About Bill Plant

Bill Plant CDM Ltd takes pride in its services, delivering measurable and tangible results, not only in the field of Occupational Road Risk Management and Consultancy but also driver training to a very high standard.



To know more about Eco Driving Lessons visit,

http://www.billplant.co.uk