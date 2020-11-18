Eco Eats Launches Its Zero Carbon Food Delivery App That Helps Create Vibrant Communities

North Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2020 -- "Eco Eats is a growing food technology innovation that is capturing the hearts and attention of several community members in pockets across Canada as they prepare to make the world a better place. What they do is connect food to people and non-profits so everyone has sustainable and consistent access to good and nutritious food.



Ever since Canada's National Zero Waste Council unveiled its National Food Surplus Reduction Strategy in which the council targeted an annual 50% food surplus reduction by 2030, there's been a lot of talk in the media about government policy and shifting consumer behaviour, including changing our approach to "best before" labelling in Canada and harmonizing rules on food donations and extra food opportunities.



Eco Eats is having a social and environmental impact and successfully finalizing their app on the Google and Apple store this fall. In addition to the app design, Eco Eats has a carbon offset program where they purchase their Carbon Offsets to grow trees and fund other environmental projects.



When asked why they aim for a Net Zero Carbon Delivery Service, Jennae Gedeon the Founder and CEO said "supporting and acting upon Environment and Social Impact initiatives are very important. Especially during pivotal times when our Foot-print has been incredibly high. Covid may have slown or reduced our commute, but the work isn't finished yet and creating an environmentally sound business is going to be key to our future.



In the first year they have been seen on the cover of BC Business in Vancouver and recently Vancouver Weekly" The venture has partnered with small to large organizations and their mission is "we deliver happiness" and download the app and you'll find a special gift inside.



The app is near to finishing their phase one app release and you're able to sign-up to the website today to be the first to download the app when they make it available to the general public, Their favourite saying is "May the Food be with you!" and you get involved by downloading the app or email ilovefood@ecoeats.ca to get great local food finds at places you love."



Contact: media@ecoeats.ca

Google App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ecoeats.android

Apple App: Coming Soon

Website: https://www.ecoeats.ca/