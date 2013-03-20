Eco-Friendly Bags from Leading Skin Lightening Soaps

Cheltenham, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Joining the advocacy of helping to save the environment, top skin lightening soap providers http://kojicsoap.org/, http://papayasoap.org/, http://skinlighteningsoap.org/ and http://kojicacidsoap.org/ are now using recycled eco-friendly bags as their main packaging for orders worldwide.



Usual packaging for most of items bought is in plastic and according to experts 500 billion to one trillion plastic bags are consumed and discarded annually. This is more than a million per minute. It takes 20-1000 years for a plastic bag to disintegrate or be broken down to smaller toxic particles. It contaminates the soil and waters. In fact, hundreds of thousands of wales, sea turtles, dolphins and other marine mammals die every year after ingesting discarded plastics.



To join the campaign of awareness for the environment, top skin whitening soaps are committing to use eco-friendly bags for each purchase from their companies. The eco-bags used are not only visually appealing but are an excellent choice in helping the environment. Compared to plastic bags or polythene, these types of packaging are biodegradable, reusable, washable, and durable.



In addition to using eco-friendly bags for every purchase, Kojic Soap, Papaya Soap and Skin Lightening Soap are giving special offer of free soap with every purchase.



Choose from these effective skin lightening soaps that will match your needs: Kojic Soap (Well-known whitening soap available in the market that primarily exfoliates the skin and limits the production of melanin), Papaya Soap (mild, effective and all-natural skin whitening soap that contains papain) Papaya Soap (contains a powerful anti-oxidant that promotes skin renewal and heals different skin issues) and Premium Kojic Glutathione and Arbutin Bleaching Soap (both soaps are guaranteed to generate skin whitening in a short span of time).



About KojicSoap.org

KojicSoap.Org presents Kojic Soap one of the most popular and trusted skin whitening soaps available in the market. It has an active ingredient of kojic acid, a substance that is known to block and minimize the production of melanin. It is also perfect to be used for pimples and skin inflammation caused by acne. Achieve flawless skin with Kojic Soap.



About CarrotSoap.com

CarrotSoap.Com offers a multi-tasking beauty soap that is guaranteed to be all natural and effective. Carrot Soap is full of beta carotene, a powerful antioxidant. It promotes skin renewal, protects the skin from sun burn and damage plus acts as a natural moisturizer. Aside from these, it can heal different skin issue like scabies, allergies, eczema, dandruff and more. It also has anti-ageing properties. One soap for all your skin’s beauty needs!



About PapayaSoap.org

PapayaSoap.Org offers the all-natural and popular skin whitening soap through Papaya Soap. Its main ingredient Papayas are packed with all natural vitamins, minerals and organic compounds that enrich the skin and provide it with much needed nutrients. It exfoliates the skin and promotes healthy glowing skin!



About SkinLighteningSoap.org

SkinLighteningSoap.org presents a selection of effective skin whitening soaps available in the market like Papaya Skin Whitening Soap, PSCF Kojic Acid Soap, Premium Kojic Glutathione and PSCF Arbutin Bleaching Soap. All guaranteed to be safe and effective. Choose the right soap for you that will match your skin’s special needs!



Learn More About Face Whitening Cream Visit here: http://facewhiteningcream.net/about-us/



For Media Contact:

Company: Ironpower Australia

Address: P.O. Box 118 Southland Centre,

VIC, 3192 Australia

Phone: (03) 9690 0878

Website: http://facewhiteningcream.net/