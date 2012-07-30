Green up Your Photos With an Eco-Friendly Canvas

Oxon Hill, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Eco-Friendly Canvas provides its customers with a means to display their art and photography ecologically. All of their canvases are made from bamboo, one of nature's most sustainable resources. Bamboo is incredibly durable and can be made into any number of textiles such as clothing, curtains, and now canvases.



To order your photo on a bamboo canvas, Eco-Friendly Canvas has an incredibly user-friendly, simple three step ordering process. Customers can first upload their picture and preview what it will look like on their chosen canvas. Because Eco-Friendly Canvas serves customers all around the world, they offer translation into all languages as well as a currency converter so that customers anywhere can order their canvas printing with a few clicks of a mouse.



Eco-friendly canvas art is a great gift for any occasion. Want to surprise a friend or family member with a memorable reconstruction of a favourite photo? Eco-Friendly Canvas uses only water-based paints that withstand both heat and humidity very well. Their production assembly includes the use of archival C-type ink, InkJet inks, and pH-neutral adhesives. All of their images are printed on Fuji and Kodak silver halide paper, known for their resistance to colour-fading over time.



Choosing to buy an eco-friendly canvas printing means that customers will be supporting local manufacturers and local companies who utilise sustainable growing and harvesting techniques which protect the natural environment. All of the bamboo suppliers at Eco-Friendly Canvas are FSC-certified, and are therefore devoted to maintaining the beauty and eco-diversity of the earth. Eco-Friendly Canvas also purchase recovered corrugated cardboard boxes for reuse rather than new boxes, and all of their boxes are made from at least 50% recycled materials. Eco-Friendly Canvas provides their employees with free daily organic vegan lunches, and they compost their food leftovers. Their print materials are all made from recycled paper using greenerprinter.com. Their webhost ipage is also classified as a green business, dedicated to the preservation of the environment.



Eco-Friendly Canvas is celebrating the launch of their new and improved website by rewarding one lucky customer with a free 16” x 20” eco-friendly canvas picture. This picture can be a personal photo, or the winner's choice of artwork. In order to be entered into the drawing, interested parties should visit http://www.ecofriendlycanvas.com and enter their email address. Entries can also be input on the Eco-Friendly Canvas Facebook page. The winner of the drawing will be announced on the 30th of July, 2012 on the Eco-Friendly Canvas website as well as the Eco-Friendly Canvas Facebook page.



Want to make a difference in the world? You can start by beautifying your home and your work with photographs printed on an Eco-Friendly Canvas.