Eco-Friendly Children's Retailer Announces New Product Lines

Greenville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Earth Friendly Tots is proud to announce several new brands added to its ever growing line-up of eco-friendly baby and children’s products. The new product lines include: BEKA wood toys, The New Clothesline Company natural drying racks, Timberworks wooden educational toys, Green Toys, Yala Designs, with more being added soon. These new product lines are all unique, eco-friendly products, including toys, cloth diapering accessories, from American companies.



The move is part of a restructuring effort for the site to focus on a wider range of products. These brands join the ranks of Earth Friendly Tots other offerings including those from Begin Again toys, Maxim, Miyim, Ever Earth, and Happy Heinys.



About Earth Friendly Tots

Formed in 2010, Earth Friendly Tots is an online store catering to parents and family members who want natural, chemical-free, and eco-friendly products for their infants, toddlers and children. Their Mission is to make a positive impact in the lives of children and the planet, with high-quality products that are natural, educational and respectful of the earth we inhabit. All products are hand selected based on specific eco-friendly criteria and from manufacturers who must meet stringent quality and eco standards. The website has been in successful operation for 3 years and is based in South Carolina, USA and is a proud American-owned small business. It has been certified by Green America as a certified Green Business. Their website is: www.earthfriendlytots.com and they can be followed on popular social networking sites Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.



