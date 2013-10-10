Eco-Friendly Kitchen Tile Is the Latest in Fashion Buzz Remarks Champion Tile & Marble

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Our environment is vitally important to us, now and for the future. Eco-friendly kitchen tiling is a good choice to go easy on the environment.



“Ready to redo your kitchen? If you are considering remodeling, with an eye to selling your house, then choose tile to increase the value of your home,” suggested Dean Dupre, who owns Champion Tile and Marble in Tampa, Florida. “There are a number of eco-friendly options out there.”



Tile can add a distinctly new feeling and look to a tired, old kitchen. And the latest in eco-friendly designs has made tile shopping more interesting than ever before. These days, contrasting colors, sizes, types of tile and patterns are a hot trend. There are hundreds of choices on the market that can make a homeowners dream come to life and be their own masterpiece. “To create something you are proud of and that speaks to going green, or being eco-friendly, think about choosing sustainable natural stone or even recycled wood or glass or metal tiling,” added Dupre.



There is such a thing as metal tiling, which many homeowners are finding very appealing because it is unique. Consider a kitchen with recycled copper, stainless or other metals, combined with cork flooring, hardwood planks or bamboo tiling. While it may seem overwhelming, it does spark one’s creativity to know there are so many choices to create precisely what they want.



“Homeowners today are into colorful porcelain countertops, spiffy glass tile patterns for their walls and perhaps the added eclectic touch of cork flooring. It’s a brave new world out there in terms of design, desire and developing a unique, yet elegant atmosphere in your home,” said Dupre. All of today’s eco-friendly tiling and flooring choices are considered to be not only trendy, but vitally necessary for the environment.



Last, but not least, is the good news that the newer trend in eco-friendly tiling and flooring offers reasonably priced goods and quality craftsmanship. It is a good idea to call various outlets to price out materials for any project, to ensure the final price tag is fair. For those that are dubious about creating something they like, opt to hire the project out. This guarantees precise and knowledgeable workmanship that lasts a long time and enhances a home’s ambience.



Learn more at http://www.champtile.com/