Eco Friendly Light Bulbs Are Now Available at 1Lightbulbs.com

In recent years, eco friendly light bulbs have taken off in popularity. Consumers are attracted to the bulbs that last much longer than traditional light bulbs. Because of their long life, eco friendly bulbs do not have to be changed as often, which in turn will save people money.



Since the day 1Lightbulbs.com opened for business, it has strived to offer its customers the best selection of light bulbs at the lowest possible prices. From incandescent light bulbs and halogen lights to ballasts, Christmas lights, Landscape Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, and much more, 1Lightbulbs.com is sure to be a one-stop-light-bulb-shop for any of your shopping needs.



“1 Light bulbs is proud to be a world leader in selling, distributing, and passing on the lowest cost possible to you for all of your lighting needs,” an article on the website noted, adding that the company also works with a wide selection of light bulb suppliers, including top brands like GE, Satco, Bulb Rite, Sylvania, and Phillips.



“We have thousands of products to choose from in our warehouse. Our warehouse is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. Our sales representatives are available around the clock.”



Shopping for light bulbs at 1Lightbulbs.com is easy; people are welcome to visit the user-friendly website at any time and browse through the vast selection of products. Handy category tabs at the top of the home page will help shoppers find some of the most popular types of light bulbs; these include incandescent, LED, HID and fluorescent tubes. Each product is accompanied by a color photo and an in-depth description including the price. If they desire, customers may also post reviews of the products on the website.



By clicking on the “compact fluorescent” tab, shoppers will find many of the newly-added eco friendly light bulbs that are now available. For example, the Satco S7232 26 watt bulb features an ultra mini spiral medium base and has an estimated life of 10,000 hours.



The website also features customer testimonials from shoppers who are pleased with 1Lightbulbs.com’s products and service.



“Thank you so very much for walking me through the different bulbs,” wrote James, a customer from Jacksonville, Fla.



“Since you have such a large variety of light bulbs I am glad I was able to speak with you and you were able to help explain the difference between the power, longevity, and pricing on each bulb I needed for the house.”



About 1Lightbulbs.com

1Lightbulbs.com is the provider of low cost bulbs and offers customers the lowest costs on purchasing lighting products over the internet. For more information, please visit https://www.1lightbulbs.com/