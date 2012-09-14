The Eco-friendly Shoe Covers

Vancouver, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Pro Shoe Covers, the only source for made-in-America shoe covers, has just launched their website. The website is dedicated primarily to shoe covers, making it easy and convenient to order their quality products.



Pro Shoe Covers are built to last, allowing users to save money and reduce waste by switching from disposable shoe covers. Shoe covers are essential to many service- oriented industries, like carpet and floor cleaning, construction, furniture delivery, cable and satellite installation, pest control, etc.



Pro Shoe Covers’ shoe covers are made with the customer in mind, which is why integrated into the construction are features that are unique to Pro Shoe Covers, like additional traction to prevent slips, an abrasion-resistant sole, an excellent moisture barrier to prevent wet footprints, and an easy-to-use accurate sizing chart.



There are discounts available when buying the shoe covers in bulk; it is also possible to mix different sizes when buying by the dozen. Shoe covers from Pro Shoe Covers are economical and are an Eco-friendly alternative to disposable shoe covers.



To learn more about the shoe covers from Pro Shoe Covers, check out their website at www.proshoecovers.com. They can also be reached by calling their toll free number, 1-800-978-1786 -- and remember to ask for special pricing when ordering more than three dozen.



About Pro Shoe Covers

Based in Vancouver, Washington, Pro Shoe Covers is a company that is focused in providing quality Made in America shoe covers for the service industry. They have designed, created and made available shoe covers that fit all shoes and work boots. Their shoe covers are also reusable, durable and professional looking.