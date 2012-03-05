Eco Hip Adds Bobble Filtered Water Jug to Its Water Purification Range

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2012 -- The Bobble water bottle was introduced into the world last year and since has offered people a revolutionary way of filtering water on the go. Now, Eco Hip introduces the all new Bobble filtered water jug. A sleek and stylish design, the Bobble jug provides a highly functional every day water filter.



The Bobble jug offers a faster and smarter alternative to the usual slow-filtering water jugs. It’s slim, sleek design mean it is easier to store and can fit neatly into fridge doors to free up more room inside the fridge itself.



The Water Bobble has proven popular amongst Eco Hip customers since its launch on the site and thus the team expect the Bobble jug to be met with joy by many homeowners across the nation. Bobble is known for its beautiful design. Simple but stylish in appearance, the Bobble jug follow in the footsteps of the innovative Water Bobble which holds two litres of water.



The Bobble jug is available at Eco Hip in four bright colours and is slim in size because it contains no bulky reservoir. Instead, the Bobble jug filters water as it pours to provide homeowners with a clean and crisp tasting water.



Contaminants are removed from tap water thanks to the carbon filter in the top of the jug and thus, homeowners no longer need to buy bottled water. The filter is replaceable but gives Eco Hip customers two months of clean water at a fraction of the price of buying bottled water.



For a cheaper, healthier and eco friendly alternative, choose Water Bobble. The revolutionary water filter products are available from Eco Hip for a small price. Visit EcoHip.co.uk to browse the full range.