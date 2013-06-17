Eco-Soil, Dedicated to Produce the Finest Quality Topsoil

Surrey, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Eco-Soil, a well-known organization for gardening needs and landscape supplies, is dedicated to producing the finest quality topsoil on the market. At Eco-Soil they deliver, and are a one-stop shop for topsoil for any landscape project.



One representative at Eco-Soil stated, “At Eco-Soil, we pride ourselves on being topsoil experts and are happy to help you with all of your gardening needs. Topsoil consists of both the upper and outermost layers of soil which has the highest concentration of organic matter and microorganisms. This layer is very important as plants will grow their roots and obtain most of their nutritional value here. The quality of the topsoil you use is directly going to affect the success of your home garden or landscape project.”



With their top-quality topsoil and blending facility, they have been able to produce the highest quality organic topsoil. Also, their quality mulch enhances the utility of any soil. Quality mulch conserves moisture in the soil and improves the fertility and hence acts as a natural fertilizer and improves the soil’s overall health. It also helps in reducing weed growth resulting in higher productivity.



No matter the size of your project, Eco-Soil offers a wide range of quality products including structural soil, bulk soil blends, mineral soil, green roof growing media, enviropave pathway solutions, green wall systems and a range of bagged soil products. Eco-Soil is proud to serve Surrey, Abbotsford, Langley, Richmond, Chilliwack, Vancouver, Mission, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Aldergrove, White Rock, Maple Ridge and New Westminster.



About Eco-soil

Located in Surrey, British Columbia, Eco-Soil has been manufacturing quality soil for the last 15 years. Eco-Soil has been using a perfect blend of organic agricultural materials together with quality soil to achieve optimum growing conditions. Eco-Soil aims for quality of produce through the betterment of quality soil.



To know more visit: http://www.eco-soil.com/

Contact:

PO Box 61632 Brookswood RPO

Langley, BC V3A 8C8