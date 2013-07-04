Eco Tech Roofing Company Launched Roofing Service Website

Oakland Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- The Eco Tech Roofing company has recently launched its official website. This website aims to promote Hollywood FL roofing so the clients can keep the household protected against external elements such as moisture and molds.



Overview



The company has been operating in South Florida for more than 15 years. By nature, the Eco Tech Roofing company is a full service company. This implies that the clients can avail the South Florida roofing services at lower costs because they can sign up for the services in bundles. Moreover, this company is fully insured and licensed. This means that the clients should not worry about legal concerns while the technicians perform their job for the clients’ household.



Features



The following are some of the features that the clients can enjoy if they choose to work with the company:



- Leak detection and Fort Lauderdale roof repair

- Broward roofing contractor hailing from the third generation of South Florida professionals

- Detailed cost estimates

- Maintenance contracts

- Industry and community involvement

- Superior customer service

- Guarantee of no hassle for all services

- All Fort Lauderdale roofing phases available

- High quality materials



Service Areas



There are numerous service areas that the clients may consider visiting if they want to avail of the services:



- Davie

- Coral Springs

- Pembroke Pines

- Tamarac

- Wilton Manors

- Broward County

- Hollywood

- Cooper City

- Coconut Creek

- Lazy Lake



Integrity



If the clients are highly concerned for the integrity of the company and its matching website, they need not fret. The company has been a member of the Fort Lauderdale Chamber and the Association of Air Conditioning, Sheet Metal, and Roofing services in Florida.



This means that the company has been assessed and identified as an organization that can adequately provide industry advancement and high quality Coral Springs roofing services for the clients. Also, this means that the company can contribute to community development.