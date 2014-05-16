Eco-Works Ltd. Eliminate Fat, Oil and Grease (FOG) with Eco-Works Fogbuster Sachets

Bath, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- You can stop “fatbergs” nd eliminate Fat, Oil and Grease (FOG) blockages from your kitchen waste pipes and main sewers with the new, fogbuster® Sachets. Waste fat, oils and grease (FOG) from cooking, (pans, dishes and plates) solidifies in your waste pipes causing drain and sewer blockages.



In the UK, blocked drains and sewers from fats, oil and grease (fog) from domestic and commercial kitchens cause serious disruption to business and households every day and increase waste water bills by up to 40%.



The new fogbuster® Sachet contains a uniquely formulated liquid, containing cultures of natural probiotics that control and eliminate fat and free waste pipes from fat and grease build up.



Regular use of this product will, eliminate fat, oil and grease build up, reduce bad drain odours, reduce maintenance costs (such as jetting), save time and inconvenience.



Fogbuster® is a unique liquid gel developed using environmentally beneficial Probiotics. It’s fully biodegradable, free of all harsh chemicals, easy to apply and safe to handle.



For more information on Eco-Works Probiotic environmentally clean and human safe cleaning liquids, call or email



Eco-Works Ltd. 3 Edgar Buildings, George Street, Bath, BA1 2FJ http://www.eco-works.co.uk Tel.08700 777575 info@eco-works.co.uk