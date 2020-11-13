ecoFINISH Announces Its High-Performance Pool Finishes Are Available Throughout the 2020 Fall Season and Beyond

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2020 -- ecoFINISH®, a company specializing in swimming pool recoating products and finishes, is taking orders for their high-performance products throughout the fall season and beyond. Business owners who have invested in a commercial pool or water feature must maintain their number one asset even during the off-season, as this is the only way to ensure they will remain in peak condition once the summer returns. ecoFINISH® offers several high-quality pool finishes that business owners should consider when recoating or renovating their pools.



Two of the bestselling products from ecoFINISH® are aquaBRIGHT™ and polyFIBRO®. Both of these pool finishes are industry-leading products as they provide better performance, require less maintenance, and yield higher customer satisfaction. The aquaBRIGHT™ pool coating is designed for concrete pools, whereas the polyFIBRO® pool coating is designed for fiberglass pools. Almost all of the colors have been blended entirely using materials that have been tested to comply with NSF/ANSI 61 Potable Water Standards.



ecoFINISH® aims to highly reduce and eliminate common issues (blistering, fading, chipping, staining, cracking, peeling, etc.) associated with traditional swimming pool finishes. Their high-quality products offer color uniformity, durability, chemical resistance, and don't require hot starts.



Interested parties can also find a variety of additional aquatic coatings on the ecoFINISH® website. ecoFINISH® offers everything from beach entry coatings to aquaculture finishes for marine life. This vast selection, coupled with their commitment to product quality, is the reason why ecoFINISH® remains a leader in the aquatic coatings industry.



About ecoFINISH®

ecoFINISH® has now expanded with new products into the industrial industry with ecoDUSTRIAL™ as well as the aquatic surface industry for marine life with aquaticLIFE™. Although the company's headquarters lie in Warminster, PA, they distribute their products to installers and organizations all over the world.



