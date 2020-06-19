ecoFINISH Invites Pools Owners to Enhance Their Commercial Pools with the Following in-Pool Attractions

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2020 -- The best commercial swimming pools are successful because they offer their customers an unforgettable outdoor experience. When the summer heat rolls around and the whole town is buzzing with energy and excitement, the first place people will turn to is their local commercial pool for a nice cool dip in the water. But why stop there? Adding in-pool attractions, like side spas, pool slides, and a beach entry, will enhance the experience of everyone who comes in and build a roster of lifelong customers.



What better way is there to attract crowds of all ages, backgrounds, and customs than by installing a spa? Spa baths are universally loved because they provide a relaxing and refreshing experience like nothing else. Not to mention, they offer amazing health benefits, such as reducing stress, alleviating pains and aches, lowering blood pressure, and improving cardiovascular health.



While built-in spas may be more enticing to adults, kids can use pool slides to create their own playtime adventures with friends. There's nothing more exciting to little children than combining a pool and playground into one. The only question is, which pool slide is the best choice for installation? There are a few different options to choose from. There is the traditional straight leg slide, the molded leg slide that curves either left or right at the bottom, and the elephant leg slide that is shaped like a corkscrew. Each slide creates its own unique sort of fun, but not every pool is compatible with every slide. It's important for pool owners to do some in-depth research and speak with different contractors before making their final decision.



Last but not least, think about installing a beach entry. This feature is a great way to add another layer of beauty to the overall pool aesthetic. Guests may also find a beach-entry much easier to navigate, thanks to the slip-resistant beach entry pool coating from ecoFINISH.



To learn more commercial pool tips or schedule an installation for aquaBRIGHT™ and polyFIBRO® pool finishes, contact ecoFINISH today.



About ecoFINISH®

ecoFINISH® is a leading, global provider of revolutionary high performance coatings that can be used in both residential and commercial swimming pools as well as industrial applications. Products include their aquaBRIGHT™ and polyFIBRO® pool finishes. ecoFINISH® has now expanded with new products into the industrial industry with ecoDUSTRIAL™ as well as the aquatic surface industry for marine life with aquaticLIFE™. Although the company's headquarters lie in Warminster, PA, they distribute their products to installers and organizations all over the world.



To learn more about ecoFINISH® and their innovative pool finishes and new products, please visit http://www.ecopoolfinish.com/.