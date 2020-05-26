ecoFINISH Is the Best Choice for High-Performance Beach Entry Pool Coatings

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- All commercial pool owners who are in the process of building a beach entry for their pools, or perhaps just need to replace their current, worn-out pool finish before opening for the summer, can turn to ecoFINISH for high-performance Beach Entry aquatic coatings and installations.



Aptly named, beach entry pools (also known as zero-entry pools) have a unique design where one side of the pool gradually slopes until it meets the floor, similar to the beach. This eliminates the need for stairs and is the perfect solution for little children or senior adults who have difficulty walking. Although beach entry pools can be installed anywhere, they are most commonly found, and incredibly popular, in waterparks.



Just like any other commercial pool, beach entry pools must be covered with a high-quality aquatic coating to protect the underlying structure. However, due to the slope of the entrance, these pools abide by slightly different regulation codes. A slip-resistant coating is required for all beach entry floors to provide protection against slipping and suffering an injury.



The experts at ecoFINISH have developed a process for installing Beach Entry coatings without the need for additional treatments. This pool finish can be applied to dry and wet surfaces and will yield the same fantastic results. Better yet, it is available in various colors that flawlessly match aquaBRIGHT™ and polyFIBRO® coatings. If it weren't for the difference in texture, customers wouldn't be able to tell the difference between the zero-entry and fiberglass pool coatings.



