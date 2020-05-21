ecoFINISH Offers ecoDUSTRIAL for Commercial and Industrial Plants

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- Those who are looking for high-quality industrial coatings can find them at ecoFINISH®. The ecoFINISH® team has developed thermoplastic polymer coatings to be one step above all others. Some traditional industrial coatings are vulnerable to chipping, cracking, peeling, and chalking, which exposes the underlying material to quickly react with its surroundings and suffer from damages. With ecoDUSTRIAL™, business owners don't have to worry about premature wear down. These finishes are built to last, protecting equipment and construction for years to come.



At ecoFINISH®, business owners will find more than just a run-of-the-mill industrial coating. Even their traditional finish, ecoDUSTRIAL™, is designed to be non-porous, pH neutral, NSF-61 compliant, slip-resistant, and more. However, their team of expert engineers also develop ecoDUSTRIAL™ with BioCote and ecoDUSTRIAL™ Non-Skid Coatings for special purposes.



Commercial property owners will find that ecoDUSTRIAL™ finishes have a multitude of uses throughout all industries. ecoDUSTRIAL™ Traditional Coating can be used on all metal, fiberglass, and concrete surfaces. For example, the lifespan of metal appliances and concrete flooring can be extended with an industrial finish. ecoDUSTRIAL™ with BioCote is designed with special antimicrobial additives so it can protect against bacteria and reduce the risk of infection. This is perfect for the food and pharmaceutical industries. ecoDUSTRIAL™ Non-Skid Coating renders surfaces slip-resistant, so it can be utilized in every commercial and industrial building.



Every product in the ecoDUSTRIAL™ line is available for purchase. Interested parties who are looking to learn more or inquire about sales can visit the ecoFINISH® website to contact a representative.



About ecoFINISH®

ecoFINISH® is a leading, global provider of revolutionary high performance coatings that can be used in both residential and commercial swimming pools as well as industrial applications. Products include their aquaBRIGHT™ and polyFIBRO® pool finishes. ecoFINISH® has now expanded with new products into the industrial industry with ecoDUSTRIAL™ as well as the aquatic surface industry with aquaticLIFE™. Although the company's headquarters lie in Warminster, PA, they distribute their products to certified installers and organizations all over the world.



