ecoFINISH Provides Lifeguard Safety Tips for All Commercial Pool Owners

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- All commercial pool owners understand the demanding nature of a lifeguard's job. While everyone else gets to cool off with a dip in the water, lifeguards must be attentive, on task, and vigilant about their surroundings. To keep these essential workers sharp and healthy while on duty, commercial owners should ensure each lifeguard is following these tips from the leading providers of pool resurfacing products, ecoFINISH.



STAYING COOL IN THE SHADE: Spending excessive amounts of time in direct sunlight and soaking up UV rays can be extremely dangerous to the human body, especially for lifeguards who are outdoors for hours. Pool owners should ensure all of the lifeguard chairs are equipped with an umbrella, so that they can get a little relief from the sun.



STAYING HYDRATED: As the temperatures rise, it's the body's natural reaction to produce sweat in an effort to cool off. However, sweat drains the body of fluids. Staying hydrated is the key to staying healthy in excessive heat. Provide lifeguards with plenty of cool water while they're on duty.



APPLYING SPF SUNSCREEN: If there's one group of essential workers who absolutely need to use sunscreen on the job, it's lifeguards. Any amount of time spent outdoors, whether in the sunlight or the shade, can invite UV rays inside the body. Sunscreen should be applied every 30 minutes to achieve maximum results — even on cloudy days.



With these tips in mind, commercial pool owners are sure to have a successful summer bringing fun and joy to their communities once again.



