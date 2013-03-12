Ecofriendly Cleaning Sweeps Town by Classy Maids

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- People can now book cleaning services online as quickly as 60 seconds without hassle at ClassyMaids.com and the great thing about having clean houses by them is that they give $5 to their charity for each service done by them.



This is house cleaning with a heart and more of it.



The Long Island’s largest hunger relief organization, Island Harvest, helps people who have a surplus of food connect and reach out to those who need them.



A maid service may seem expensive to some but for people who don’t have enough time to take out the trash or clean the bathroom, Classy Maids will be there to the rescue with reasonable prices or ones money back.



Their house cleaning services also have less impact on the destruction of the environment unlike other cleaning services out there. Green cleaning is something that made them quite famous and wanted by a number of customers as they reduce the rapid progression of global warming with eco-friendly cleaning materials they use. Customers of course can have their own cleaning supplies used but it is not necessary as service already includes the supplies.



There has never been a cleaning service this good with flat rate pricing, eco-friendly cleaning, fast and easy booking online, and no contracts required where the customer can cancel anytime.



Classy Maids are one of the few cleaning services around with such flexibility and versatility when it comes to the customer’s time and their energy.



The company also takes care of their employees as much as their customers in order to work with the community by working together to have a cleaner and more fresher environment with charity help and eco-friendly services. One can also visit the website to future reference http://classy-maids.com



About Classy Maids

Classy Maids is the first eco-friendly and fair trade cooperative cleaning service available online. They offer 100% money back guarantee if the customer is not happy with the services.



HershAnand

Contact Phone: (516) 882-5225

Contact Email: hersh.a@classy-maids.com

Website: http://classy-maids.com

Complete Address: 42 Arlyn Drive East, MassapequaNY, Zip Code: 11758