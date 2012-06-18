EcoHip Offers Tips on Cleaning the Home Without Using Chemicals

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- Summer is nearly upon the nation but while there is still time, EcoHip is offering tips on how to Spring Clean with natural and organic products like the EcoHip E-Cloth. These handy tips will help homeowners clean their homes whilst staying away from the nasty chemicals which usually lurk within high street brands.



Spring cleaning is the perfect time for homeowners to clear out their homes, recycle unwanted belongings and dust those unreachable areas.



EcoHip’s number one product for spring cleaning is the E-Cloth. Described as having exceptional cleaning power, the E-Cloth does not require any chemicals in order to achieve fantastic results. Dirt and grime are trapped within the many strands on the cloth simply by drawing it across the surface, with or without water.



The EcoHip online store features a wide range of E-Cloths, from dusters to shower pads. Whatever and wherever homeowners need cleaning, they are bound to find something to suit their needs. For those that are looking for ease the General Purpose E-Cloth is perfect.



When cleaning the home, homeowners are urged to look out for any light bulbs that may need replacing. Instead of using regular light bulbs, choose energy saving light bulbs or the designer Plumen 001. They use less energy and even save on energy bills. Click here for more information on energy saving bulbs.



During the spring clean is a great time to clear wardrobes of any unwanted clothes and shoes. EcoHip recommends taking them to a charity shop or giving them to friends as an eco friendly alternative to throwing them away.



