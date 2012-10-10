EcoHip Prepares for Christmas Rush with Eclectic New Range of Eco Products

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- EcoHip has long been a market leader when it comes to supplying only the very best green products and eco friendly products. The purveyors of natural products and organic products, based in London have become all the more important as UK citizens become more concerned with the environment and their carbon footprint.



With classic eco products such as the infamous Bobble still spearheading the fantastic range at EcoHip, loyal customers will still be able to find all their classic green products and ecosoapia is also still a top performer.



The team at www.ecohip.co.uk urge any individuals that are keen on increasing their commitment to the future of the planet to take a look at some of the other great products available at the site. The energy saving products section is brimming with items from the cool to the essential and at a price that will not leave your wallet and/or purse feeling light.



The firm have also taken the recent leap into social media with a great new Google+ page to complement their already popular Facebook platform and twitter feed.



With Christmas fast approaching (believe it or not, it’s less than nine weeks away), EcoHip could well be a cracking site for stocking fillers that will put smiles on faces and help our environment. Head on over today and grab some treats and you can even take advantage of free delivery if you spend more than £50! This may be easier said than done with the low prices on offer at the UK’s premier outlet for eco products though….