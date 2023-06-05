Ecological Agriculture Market Is Booming Worldwide : Provivi, AeroFarms, Apeel Sciences, Bayer

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Ecological Agriculture Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Ecological Agriculture market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Apeel Sciences (United States), Provivi (United States), Tata Chemicals (India), Bayer (Germany), NewLeaf Symbiotics (United States), AeroFarms (United States), IndiGo (India), ECOCERT (France), McLeod Russel (India)



Scope of the Report of Ecological Agriculture

Ecological agriculture refers to the production of food in a variety of systems that are 100% organic (chemical-free) and do not rely on monocultures. They increase the usage of multifunctional trees and other permanent plants and establish and maintain soil fertility by keeping the correct mix of plant species (including nitrogen fixers) on the land all year. Plant-based fertilizers and sprays, such as compost teas and neem insect repellant, are used. It is a type of farming that is based on natural systems.



In September 2021 Bayer released a statement announcing the launch of Organic Vegetable Seeds. The launch will concentrate on certified organic production of three major commodities for the greenhouse and glasshouse markets: tomato, sweet pepper, and cucumber. In 2023, tomato rootstock cultivars will be introduced. Varieties will be available under the Seminis and De Ruiter vegetable seed labels.



The Global Ecological Agriculture Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Biodynamic Agriculture, Natural Agriculture, Synergistic Agriculture, Messianic Agriculture, Permaculture), Products (Fresh Vegetables and Fruits, Cereals, Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, Milk, Eggs, Bakery Products, Others), Distribution Channel (Online {Company Website, E-Commerce Website}, Offline {Retailers, Suppliers and Distributors}), Farming Methods (Polyculture or Crop Diversity, Small-Sized Farms, Soil Fertility)



Market Opportunities:

- Increased Use of Chemical Pesticides in Agriculture



Market Drivers:

- Increased Demand for Organic Products

- Reduced Chemical Pollutants in Food and Environment



Market Trend:

- Growing Use of Nano Technology in Farming

- Rise of Vertical Farming



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



