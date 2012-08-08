Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- EcoMech Geothermal & Mechanical of Atlanta, Georgia, is proud to announce that they are the first in the state of Georgia to officially install, startup and test out the most efficient air conditioning system in the world. “We literally weren’t even sure if it was running or not. It’s just that quiet.” -states Tim Uzar, CEO of EcoMech LLC in Georgia.



WaterFurnace International, Inc. earlier this month, announced the release of the new WaterFurnace 7-Series product line, featuring the Danfoss Variable Speed Compressor and Fan Motor with its vastly superior method of rejecting heat through either a closed or open loop geothermal system.



The new 7-Series brings forth ground breaking innovations for residential homeowners – most notably as the first variable capacity geothermal system launched to the residential market and the only product to surpass both 41 EER (roughly equivalent to 55 SEER) and 5.3 COP. Making this system more efficient than any ordinary heating and cooling system and 30% more efficient than any other two-stage geothermal heat pump. Homeowners will be able to enjoy the ultimate in comfort and savings with the 7 Series because of its super-efficient technology.



By the end of July 2012, EcoMech Geothermal for Atlanta, Georgia, will be the one of the highest volume dealer in the country for WaterFurnace 7-Series with the install of a total of four 7-Series geothermal units.



If your current HVAC system is 10 years or older and you are experiencing high power bills maybe it's time for an upgrade into a more efficient HVAC system? Check out our WaterFurnace Geothermal SavingsCalculator. OR call us today at 678-673-1822 to schedule a geothermal consultation for your home or business.